Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment

by: KCAU Staff

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he assaulted a woman and refused to let her leave.

The Norfolk Police Division said in a release that officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue for a disturbance Saturday at 1:19 a.m.

Officers arrived and heard a woman screaming. They forced entry into the apartment and found a man and woman.

Police said that they recognized the man as Tyson Tilden, 30, of Norfolk, who also had three active arrest warrants. They took him into custody.

The woman told the officers that Tilden yelled at her and refused to let her leave.

She said it escalated with Tilden then assaulting her. There was a small child in the room at the time of the incident.

In addition to the arrest warrants, Tilden was charged with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment, and child abuse.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County jail.

