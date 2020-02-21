Norfolk man arrested for cutting victim at party

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he assaulted a man by making a large cut on the victim’s neck during a party.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report Thursday just before 4 a.m. about a man who had been assaulted with a large cut on his neck at a home in the 500 block of West Eisenhower Avenue just outside of Norfolk.

The deputy learned that there was a party at the residence and an altercation broke out where the victim’s neck had been cut by a man later identified as Jay Aldag, of Norfolk, who then fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to Faith Regional Health Services serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Aldag was later found in Norfolk and arrested. He was charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and terroristic threats. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.