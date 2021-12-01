Norfolk man arrested for assaulting person with coffee cup

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for assaulting someone with a coffee cup causing cuts to the face.

According to a news release from Norfolk Police Division, Daniel Luken, 29, got into an argument with another man and hit him in the face twice with a coffee cup. The cup then broke and cut the victim’s face.

When Norfolk Rescue arrived on the scene, the victim was treated for his injuries.

Police said the argument was caught on surveillance footage.

Luken was arrested for second-degree assault. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail and later moved to Madison County Jail.