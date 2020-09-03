Norfolk man arrested for assault after hitting woman with gun

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was taken into custody after hitting a woman on the head with a gun and slapping her above the right eye.

According to a release, Tremaine Smith, 27, of Norfolk, was arrested for 2nd-degree domestic assault and use of weapon to commit a felony.

Norfolk Police were called to the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue and interview a 25-year-old woman, who claimed to have been assaulted. The victim said she and Smith were arguing. Smith grabbed a handgun and assaulted the victim.

The victim had swelling and redness on her right cheek and right eyebrow, as well as dried blood behind her ear.

Police made contact with Smith in the 1200 block of Verges, where police found a rifle and two pistols in his vehicle.

Smith was taken to the Norfolk County Jail and was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

