Norfolk man arrested after woman hospitalized from crash

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk police arrested a man who they said fled the scene after crashing into another vehicle Thursday.

Rescue crews were called to a crash in the 800 block of Glenwood Boulevard Thursday at 1:53 p.m., according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

Officers arrived to the scene to see an SUV on its top and a woman from the vehicle being treated by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. She was taken to a hospital for further treatments.

After conducting an investigation, police said the SUV was going south when it was hit by another vehicle coming out of the alley without stopping. After the crash, the second vehicle then left the scene.

Police determined the second vehicle was a green Pontiac. It was found a couple of blocks away on South 11th Street. A witness told police that they saw the vehicle being abandoned. They also provided a description of the driver.

Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle who told police they loaned it to a neighbor. The neighbor then said they then loaned the car to a friend, identified as Esfren Ignacia-Casmiro, 41, or Norfolk.

Officers located Ignacia-Casmiro, saying he was cooperative and honest about the crash. He was arrested and charged with failing to stop and render aid at the accident. He was also cited for driving during revocation and failure to yield right of way. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.