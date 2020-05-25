Norfolk man arrested after threatening relatives, police with screwdriver

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after threatening his relatives and police officers with a screwdriver.

Norfolk Police arrested Lucas C. Maggart, 29, of Norfolk, for second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction of a police officer.

According to police, at 8:39 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to a residence in the 800 block of Eastridge to check on the welfare of an individual.

Officers arrived at the house and located Maggart in the garage.

Authorities reported that he was intoxicated and was being confrontational with his relatives and the responding officers.

Officials said Maggart was holding a screwdriver and threatening his relatives and police officers.

Police ordered him to drop the weapon, but he advanced towards one of the officers, which made the other officer deploy his taser, and Maggart went to the ground.

After a struggle for Maggart to release the screwdriver from his hands, officers eventually took him into custody. Authorities reported he continued to resist even after being handcuffed.

Norfolk Police said both officers sustained minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention.

Maggart was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories