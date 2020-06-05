Norfolk man arrested after sexually assaulting woman

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested after sexually assaulting a woman.

The assault was reported around 10 p.m. by the victim at the Norfolk Police Station.

The victim described an incident where Mateo Pablo-Ajualip, 34, of Norfolk, assaulted her, according to officials.

After a short investigation, Norfolk Police located Pablo-Ajualip and arrested him for first-degree sexual assault.

Pablo-Ajualip was booked into the Norfolk County Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.

