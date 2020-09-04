Norfolk man arrested after park assault

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was taken into custody for assaulting another man by hitting him in the face with a cane after a disagreement over a mutual female friend in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

According to a release, Todd Roepke, 51, was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident that occurred on September 3.

Norfolk Police say the 51-year-old victim came to the police station to report the incident at 1:28 a.m. The victim had swelling, bruising, and injuries to his right eye and right knee. The victim claimed Roepke called and told him to come to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to fight. The victim went down to the park to simply talk to Roepke, but both ended up arguing over a mutual female friend.

Roepke then struck the victim in the face with a cane, resulting in both parties falling to the ground and fighting for a brief time.

Officers had contact with Roepke and spoke to him about the incident, and recovered a broken cane with blood on it. Witnesses also confirmed that Roepke was seen with the cane.

Roepke was lodged in the Norfolk County Jail, and later taken to the Madison County Jail.

