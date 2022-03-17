NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police suspected he was involved in a physical fight with another man.

Norfolk Police responded to a call at 9:01 a.m. about two men physically fighting in the 300 block of North 12th Street. The police reported finding a man bleeding with facial injuries when they arrived. The second man had allegedly fled the area.

According to the police, the man had a broken nose and several broken teeth. Once medical help arrived, the victim refused to go to the hospital, however, he was taken to the emergency room by a friend later.

After speaking to witnesses, police believed Terron Nelson, 21, of Norfolk, had assaulted the victim. Nelson was found in the 900 block of South 3rd Street and asked about the fight.

Nelson was arrested for first-degree assault. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to the Madison County Jail.