Norfolk man arrested after leaving court appearance on suspended license

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man who was known to be suspended from driving was arrested Tuesday morning in Stanton for driving during suspension after leaving a court appearance for felony drug charges.

Angelo Ricard of Norfolk was arrested after officials observed him getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle and moving into the driver’s seat before driving away.

Ricard was stopped by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office on 10th Street in Stanton, according to officials.

Ricard was booked at the Sheriff’s office and was later released after posting a cash bond with a new court appearance set for July 14.

