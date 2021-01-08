Norfolk man arrested after grabbing officer’s facemask, throwing to ground

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night after he grabbed an officer’s facemask.

Norfolk police responded to a call of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of South 3rd Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and learned Daniel Vinson, 22, of Norfolk assaulted a family member. Officers tried to issue Vinson a citation. They said Vinson tried to leave, but officers tried to stop him. At that point, Vinson grabbed a facemask off an officer’s face and threw it on the ground.

Officers then told him he was under arrest, and he was taken into custody without any further issues.

Vinson was charged with obstructing a police officer and third-degree assault. He was booked into the Norfolk City Jail before then being transported to the Madison County Jail.