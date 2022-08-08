NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk police have sent out an update on a shooting incident over the weekend.

Officials said there is “little additional information” on the incident, but they did state a suspect left a residence in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue Saturday morning.

A previous release said this took place after a shooting was reported in the 900 block of South 3rd Street around 6 a.m. After the report, police alleged the suspect spent hours in the Madison Avenue home barricading himself from police.

Nicholas Valbuena, 22, of Norfolk, was named as the suspect.

Police said Valbuena was charged after a foot pursuit.

Valbuena was charged and arrested with unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.