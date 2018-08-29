Norfolk man arrested after drunken pursuit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) - A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase while allegedly drunk near Norfolk this weekend.

Joshua Deiterman, 29, of Norfolk, was clocked going 99 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 275 east of Norfolk Saturday around 6:00 p.m., according to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

They say that Deiterman then headed east and attempted to flee north onto a county road before entering private property.

His vehicle became disabled after nearly driving off a large dirt embankment.

Deiterman was arrested and charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was housed in the Stanton County Jail pending a posting of bond.

A passenger in the vehicle was cited for an alcohol violation.