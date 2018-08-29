Norfolk man arrested after drunken pursuit

Local News

Pursuit ends after man nearly drives off embankment near Norfolk

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:58 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 12:22 PM CDT

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) - A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase while allegedly drunk near Norfolk this weekend.

Joshua Deiterman, 29, of Norfolk, was clocked going 99 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 275 east of Norfolk Saturday around 6:00 p.m., according to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. 

They say that Deiterman then headed east and attempted to flee north onto a county road before entering private property. 

His vehicle became disabled after nearly driving off a large dirt embankment.

Deiterman was arrested and charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was housed in the Stanton County Jail pending a posting of bond.

A passenger in the vehicle was cited for an alcohol violation.

