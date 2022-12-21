NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Police say a man was arrested after he was seen allegedly wheeling a machine out of the front door of Walmart.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, a “toy and candy vending machine” was turned over to Norfolk police on Thursday. It was found just outside of Norfolk by a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy.

The release specified that the machine was damaged and had been broken into after being stolen from Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, officers were able to determine that Daniel Young, 28, had allegedly covered the machine with a blue tarp and wheeled it out of the front doors.

Young was charged with theft and housed in the Norfolk City Jail and was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

The release noted that the machine was valued at more than $1,500.