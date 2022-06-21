NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested on charges of child abuse, terroristic threats, and other charges after an incident on Monday.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, Nabrasnik Williams, 35, of Norfolk was accused of threatening, assaulting, and strangling a woman.

The release indicated that officers were called to a residence on North Pine Street at 10:24 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a woman in a ripped shirt who was described as very upset. Officers also saw that she had a red mark on her neck and face.

There were two children present during the alleged assault, and the release stated that they told officers a similar story that the woman told.

Officers were able to find Williams at a different residence and was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, domestic assault with priors, assault by strangulation, and three counts of child abuse.

Williams was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.