Norfolk makes plans to mitigate spread of COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk officials are continuing to remind the public there are no confirmed cases in Norfolk or Madison County. Officials are encouraging the community to take precautions, but they say it’s important the community comes together to support those who will be directly affected by the virus.

Public schools in Norfolk have extended their spring break from March 16 to March 24. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it’s necessary to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“The youth as we know from this virus are not severely impacted, but they can be carriers and can spread it to vulnerable population which includes the elderly and those with existing health conditions,” Moenning said.

Dr. Fua Menseh is an infectious disease specialist, and she said the public needs to practice social distancing.

“Start within six feet or two meters of someone, and if you cough, please cough into your elbow,” Menseh said.

Moenning said they are encouraging social distancing. However, he says the community needs to get creative in order to support small businesses.

“I think its important for our small businesses to be supported through this very hard time, and that’s going to mean people being creative as they go about being in the community to protect themselves, limit exposure. But also, support our small businesses by utilizing the services and buying the goods that you need during this time from our small businesses,” he said.

The city also announced that large community-sponsored events will be postponed including the Mayors Prayer Breakfast which draws hundreds every year.

Norfolk officials say they are aware of how quickly this virus is spreading but are taking collective action to keep the community safe.