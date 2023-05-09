NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Got some old fiction books collecting dust? Need a new fiction book to read? Norfolk’s Library Foundation has you covered.

According to a release from the Norfolk Library Foundation, the book sale will take place on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held in the library’s community rooms on Prospect Avenue.

The book sale will include fiction books only, and books will be accepted on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 17, 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The release advised attendees to bring their own bags, and books will be $5 a bag.

“The sale will feature books of fiction that cater to all ages; children, youth/teen books, and adult,” said Foundation Board President Susan Warneke, “In addition to books from the library’s collection, we encourage members of the public to donate their gently used books of fiction they would like to share with others.”

According to the release, proceeds from the sale will be used for additions to the library’s Story Walk north of the library building in Warren Cook Park. The Story Walk was designed to allow families to read children’s books featured on the panels along the circular trail. The walk is scheduled to open in the spring.

Additional information or questions about the sale can be directed to Library Director Jessica Chamberlain at 402-844-2100.