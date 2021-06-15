Norfolk intersections to close for crosswalk marking installations

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Multiple Norfolk intersections will receive crosswalk markings on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the eastbound lane of Pasewalk Avenue from US 275 to the Big Red Sports Bar and Madison County Bank entrances will be closed. This closure is occuring so pedestrian crosswalk markings can be installed.

Driveways located across from Pasewalk Avenue businesses will still be open during the road closure.

The road closure will last an hour starting Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Crosswalk markings will be installed adjacent and on two other intersections. Those two other intersections are US 275 and 25th Street and US 275 and 20th Street. One lane traffic will remain open in each direction during the additional marking installations.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Norfolk Engineering Division

Norfolk residents with questions can call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.