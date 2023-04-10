NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Housing Agency has moved to a new location.

The agency officially relocated to 1310 West Norfolk Avenue Suite D on April 5. This is after 25 years of being part of the Kensington in downtown Norfolk before Ho-Chunk Capital bought the building for more than $14 million. Ho-Chunk plans to redevelop the building into a boutique hotel.

Gary Bretschneider, the executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency, said they are excited to hand over the historic building to Ho-Chunk Capital.

“From the day we received the proposal from Ho-Chunk Capital, and they shared their vision for a revived Hotel Norfolk; the Norfolk Housing Agency staff has worked tirelessly to assist in keeping the Kensington, the cornerstone building it was meant to be when construction started in 1921,” Bretschneider said.

He added that the agency is glad to have owned and improved the Kensington for more than 25 years.

Hours at the agency will remain the same, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The building also has a drop box for tenant payments and client documents. Anyone with questions can call the Housing Agency at 402-844-2080.