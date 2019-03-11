Norfolk house fire hospitalizes person

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a house fire in Norfolk.

Norfolk firefighters were dispatched around 4 p.m. Sunday, and they were joined by fire and rescue crews from Hadar and Battle Creek.

Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel told the Norfolk Daily News that the injured woman was taken by ambulance to Faith Regional hospital.

A recreational vehicle and buildings on the north and south sides of the house also were damaged.

The fire cause is being investigated.