NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A $160,000 house sustained $50,000 worth of damage in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk fire division Captain Lance Grothe crews were called to a fire on the 200 block of North 10th Street Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. Upon initially arriving the first units saw only light smoke and no flames but crews encountered moderate spoke and light Flames when they reached the interior of the house.

It took only 10 minutes to get the fire under control and a total of an hour and 45 minutes to overhaul the structure. In the end, there was $25,000 in damage to the contents of the house and $50,000 in damages to the property. A press release does not note whether the house was insured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Public Power District, Black Hills Energy, and Hadar Fire assisted the fire department. No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire.