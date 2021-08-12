Norfolk home severely damaged, no one injured after house fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A house in Norfolk was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night.

Fire crews received a report of a house fire at 607 Emerald Drive Wednesday just after 5:00 p.m., according to a release from the Norfolk Fire Division.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews saw smoke coming from the houses’ eaves with no flames visible from outside the house. Though once inside, crews encountered heavy smoke and mild heat.

Forty-five firefighters were able to control the fire after 55 minutes, with another hour used to overhaul the structure.

No one was injured during the incident.

Damage to the house is estimated to be $80,000 and another $80,000 for contents inside the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins-Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, NPD, NPPD, Black Hills Energy, and Norfolk Ambulance assisted the Norfolk Fire Division.