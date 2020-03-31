Norfolk healthcare provider tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPDHD) announced a healthcare provider in Norfolk has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening.

The provider is not a resident of the health district, the ELVPDH said.

Co-workers of the provider will be actively monitored for the next two weeks and the ELVPHD will investigate to potential exposures to determine next steps.

All identified patients will be subject to self-quarantine at home and be monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Latest Coronavirus Stories