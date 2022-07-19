NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Tuesday and are estimating the property sustained about $10,000 in damages.

At around 2:45 p.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Braasch Avenue for a garage on fire.

Upon arrival, officials say that they saw flames coming from a one-stall unattached garage near the rear of the house. External flames were extinguished before firefighters made entry where they encountered more smoke and flames that were also put out.

A statement from Norfolk Fire and Rescue says that it took approximately 20 firefighters and 6 rigs about 10 minutes to get the fire under control and another 45 minutes were needed to overhaul the structure.

The property is estimated to have sustained around $10,000 in damages with an additional $4,000 to the contents.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. The incident has been determined to be accidental.

The Norfolk Police Department, Hadar Fire and Rescue, NPPD, and Black Hills Energy assisted with the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue would like to remind everyone to extinguish burned material and allow adequate time for materials to cool prior to discarding.