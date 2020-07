NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The organization Big Bang Boom announced they will do a test mortar shell on July 3 at 9:45 p.m. for residents.

According to a press release, the test mortar shell will be launched from the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College. This test run will help to ensure residents will be able to view the Big Bang Boom’s annual show on July 4.

The Big Bang Boom will have a pre-show on July 4 at 9:45 p.m. The show will follow at 10 p.m.