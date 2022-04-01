Norfolk, Neb (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk has announced a long-time firefighter to be the next fire marshal.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, Sean Lindgren’s civil service career started with being a firefighter and paramedic before making his way to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office. For 13 years, Lingren worked for the Fire Marshal Office while spending the last nine years as a reserve firefighter for Norfolk.

“I am incredibly proud and honored for the opportunity to be part of the team at the Norfolk Fire Division and the City of Norfolk,” said Lindgren, “I look forward to serving this great community and the people that live, work, and visit here. Thank you to my wife and sons for their ongoing support and encouragement, none of this would be possible without it.”

The release indicated that Lingren has obtained the Certified Fire Inspector I certification since 2011, awarded by the National Fire Protection Association.

“The Norfolk Fire Division is looking forward to bringing Sean Lindgren aboard as the next Fire Marshal for the City of Norfolk,” said Fire Chief Tim Wragge, “Sean possesses a wealth of knowledge in the fire service which makes him a great fit for this position. Current Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel, who will be retiring this July, has been instrumental in establishing relationships within the City of Norfolk and educating the public in Fire Prevention. We have no doubt that Sean and Terry will together create a smooth transition as this process unfolds over the next few months.”

Terry Zwiebel has served as Fire Marshal for 25 years.