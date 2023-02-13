NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Fire Department was able to take advantage of an abandoned building to do training for fire in a high-rise building.

The Kensington has been vacant since December pending a sale to Ho-Chunk, which hopes to use it as a boutique hotel but for Norfolk Fire, it made for a chance to do complex training.

“Being able to conduct training in buildings like this simply cannot be duplicated in an occupied space without disturbing residents so the timing is right,” said Assistant Fire Chief Trever O’Brien.

The training specifically allowed Firefighters to practice working with mid-rise buildings, which are buildings with 5 to 12 floors. O’Brien noted that as more multistory buildings are built or restored it was During the training, firefighters were hooking hoses to the outside of the building and then hooking the hoses up internally.

Multiroom search and rescue techniques were also practiced during the training.

According to O’Brien, firefighters were challenged to use their critical thinking skills as well as their firefighting skills while navigating a larger building.