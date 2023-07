NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Fire Division confirmed that crews are on the scene of a fire at a home adjacent to the Eldorado Hills golf course.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday after bystanders reported six to eight explosions that sounded like loud fireworks.

It is unknown whether anyone was at home at the time of the fire and no further information is available.

Videos Courtesy of John Skogstoe.

This story will be updated as new details become available.