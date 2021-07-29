Norfolk fire chief to begin new role starting August 1

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk’s fire chief will begin to serve a new role for the city starting next month.

According to a release, Scott Cordes has been chosen to serve as the City of Norfolk’s assistant city administrator. Cordes has been working for the City since 1996, currently serving as Norfolk’s Fire Chief, a position he’s held since 2011.

“It has been a true blessing for me having had the privilege to work with and among so many amazing people in my past roles, and I am excited to expand that role in this administrative position in service to the fine citizens of Norfolk in the quality manner that they deserve,” Cordes said.

Cordes started in the construction business before taking a position with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office as an inspector, advancing to assistant state fire marshal and then becoming Norfolk’s Fire Marshal. He was then promoted to assistant fire chief before become chief.

“Scott has served Norfolk for the past 25 years and has been instrumental in building a culture of service and dedication within the Fire Division. His ability to connect with people, along with the respect he has earned from elected officials and City staff, will be instrumental in our mission of providing a high level of service to the community. We are all looking forward to Scott’s leadership in this new capacity”, said city administrator Andy Colvin.

“Chief Cordes has served as a key leader in Norfolk for several years, dedicating his career to keeping Norfolkans safe. He is an excellent manager, problem-solver, and communicator. In this new role, I am excited to see his responsibilities grow in the areas of administration and community growth and development,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

Cordes will begin his role as the assistant city administrator, as well as fulfilling the responsibilities of public safety director, a position previously held by Shane Weidner, on August 1.