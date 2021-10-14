Norfolk Fire and Rescue dealing with COVID-19 outbreak among personnel

NORFOLK, NE (KCAU9) — Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge sent out a press release Wednesday, stating a third of his organization’s staff has tested COVID-19 positive over the last several days.

“We are going through a little bit of stuff here with this virus but we’re confident we’re going to get over it, get our staff healthy, and then be back to full compliment soon,” said Wragge.

Wragge explained that he’s unsure where or how the virus transmission began as COVID-19 mitigation strategies are in place at both fire divisions. He added that personal protective equipment isn’t always able to be used during certain rescue calls.

“All we know is that we found out firsthand that it doesn’t take long to affect a lot of people. Even when you feel like you’re doing the right thing to prevent or avoid having this spread.”

Chief Wragge said the fire department is working closely with mutual aid partners as well as doctors at Faith Regional Health to ensure that staff return as soon as possible. The Elkhorn Valley Mutual Aid consists of several communities around Norfolk who are coming together to assist the city’s fire and rescue during this time of need.

Wragge said so far his organization has been able to keep up with its minimum staffing of eight full-time members.

“But if we, heaven forbid, had some more people get sick, and we’ve even had some of those organizations offer some of their staff to come in and help us cover calls, but we don’t anticipate having to do that, but we’re making sure that we’ve looked at all options,” said Wragge.