Norfolk Fire, EMS stretched thin due to COVID-19 calls

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – For the first time in 136 years, October was the busiest month in history for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue team.

“The uptick in COVID calls were raining down on us, along with other traditional call for services. It became very noticeable that our resources were being stretched very, very thin,” said Fire Chief Scott Cordes.

Cordes said on any given day, he has around eight men or women available to respond to calls, and with the increase in calls, there were days he said the station was left empty. That’s why he’s asking the community for help.

“It’s appropriate for us to educate and inform the community to know what the challenges are so they can be aware and understand and hopefully partner with us as we try to work through the problems. If that ultimately reduces the times someone calls 911 for service, then it allows us to continue to protect the community in the manner that they deserve,” said Cordes.

“Our citizen an area resident need to take this moment seriously and do their part in helping slow the spread and transmission of this virus,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

Moenning says the City Council approved a proclamation this week to highly encourage mask use when out in public this is one way to help keep the economy open.

“If they these numbers don’t subside and our hospital burden is alleviated, then we will most certainly see another round of mandated business shut down and restrictions and I don’t think anyone wants to see that,” said Moenning.