NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.

According to a release from the Norfolk Fire Division, on Tuesday at 2 p.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Carmel Drive.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. The release stated that 37 firefighters and 8 rigs responded and took them approximately 30 minutes to control the fire, and 2 hours to overhaul the structure, according to the release.

The house and everything inside was determined to be a complete loss, and the family lost their pet in the fire, which was determined to be accidental.

Emergency responders included the Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, NPPD, Battle Creek Rescue, and Pierce Fire.

The release specified that no firefighters were hurt while combatting the fire, and a civilian was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.