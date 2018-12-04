The Madison County Emergency Manager in northeast Nebraska has determined that steam from two plants – an ethanol plant plus a steel plant – combined to produce enough moisture in the air for a thin plume of moderate to heavy snowfall in northeast Nebraska on Monday. The line of snow stretched south of Madison county toward Columbus and Highway 30.
The strange phenomenon produced locally difficult driving conditions and measurable accumulating snow. The snow is tied to the inversion level in the atmosphere – water in the sky became trapped at a low level and fell back down toward the ground as snow. Leigh and David City received 2″ of snow while Garland, NE further south reported 1″ of fresh snow.
Norfolk Factories Create Thin Snow Plume
The Madison County Emergency Manager in northeast Nebraska has determined that steam from two plants – an ethanol plant plus a steel plant – combined to produce enough moisture in the air for a thin plume of moderate to heavy snowfall in northeast Nebraska on Monday. The line of snow stretched south of Madison county toward Columbus and Highway 30.