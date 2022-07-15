NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk officials are planning to bring new life to the riverfront.

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) displayed Thursday a check for a project on First Street.

“The plan to develop the Norfolk riverfront is nothing new to this district. The first stages of the original project were studied by the city and the LENRD in 1974. Over the past 10 years, the study has found new life and is finally becoming a reality,” said LENRD General Manager Mike Sousek.

A total of $1.032 million will be allocated to the North Fork Riverfront Development Project. The project is aiming to create new recreational and cultural opportunities in the area.

“The river is a natural resource with a rich history that should be protected and utilized for the benefit of the local area. Maintaining strong community partnerships over the years have increased our success in the development of recreational facilities as well as our mission for improving the quality of life for our citizens,” said Sousek.

Tubers and kayakers will have access to the river through a water trail downtown. Park improvements, walking trails, biking trails, and an amphitheater are works in the planned project too.

The group is also focused on water quality in the area. The Watershed Dynamics Program was boosted through a grant from LENRD. Water from the river will be analyzed throughout the year through this program.

Sousek explained, “The LENRD’s investment in the riverfront development project is about building an environment that will bring people back to northeast Nebraska. The economic benefits that this project will have for this area will be monumental and we’re excited to be a part of it.”