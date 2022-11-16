NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – After an argument, a woman brought a man to her boyfriend’s house where things escalated to a physical altercation.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), An officer with the NPD was called to a residence on Monroe Avenue at 10:39 p.m. on Tuesday.

The release states that the officer was going to speak to a man about an argument that occurred between him and his girlfriend. She was not present when the officer arrived, and after they finished speaking with the man, the officer left.

At 11:02 p.m., NPD received another call from the same residence regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found the man who was now bleeding from the forehead. He explained to officers that his girlfriend came back home with someone that he didn’t know.

The man who accompanied the victim’s girlfriend was later identified as Cody Hansen, 27, of Norfolk, and Hansen allegedly pointed a gun at the victim resulting in a physical altercation between them. The struggle ended when Hansen allegedly struck in the head with the pistol.

While the officer was speaking with the victim at the residence, Hansen and the victim’s girlfriend arrived at the police division. They were interviewed about the incident and officials were able to find a Ruger 9mm handgun in Hansen’s vehicle.

Hansen was arrested for second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.