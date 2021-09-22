Norfolk residents die following crash in South Dakota

FREEMAN, S.D. (KCAU) – Two Norfolk residents have died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Sep. 11 north of Freeman, South Dakota.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2000 Ford F550 pickup, which was pulling an empty horse trailer, was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.

Both occupants of the Corvette were eventually airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The driver, Albert Wingate, 75, died on, Sep. 18. The passenger, Marilyn Wingate, 74, died on Sep. 20. Both were wearing seat belts.

Jacob Langland, 28, of Lake Preston, South Dakota, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Freeman hospital. His seat belt use is under investigation. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.