NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and the City of Norfolk celebrated the completion of Nebraska’s largest solar facility with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning.

The ribbon-cutting took place on South 49th on the west side of Norfolk and included representatives from NPPD, the City of Norfolk, N Solar, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), and the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET).

“The Norfolk community solar facility is going into operation, and it will be great to officially celebrate the completion of the state’s largest solar facility,” said NPPD Account Manager Brittney Koenig. “Norfolk customers who have signed up for community solar shares began to see a credit on their bill starting in June.”

According to a release, the Norfolk Community Solar facility has a capacity of 8.5 megawatts and features Nebraska’s first Battery Energy Storage System rate for 1 megawatt of battery storage.

“We’re excited to officially launch this project. Participating community members will soon be able to utilize affordable, locally generated clean energy for the first time in this form and fashion. We’re proud to have worked collaboratively with NPPD and the private sector to provide the opportunity. It adds to our quality of life,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

The release states that the solar facility was developed by N Solar, which was formed by the partnership of three companies including Mesner Development, Gen Pro Energy Solutions, and Sol Systems. The company has previously helped develop three of NPPD’s five community solar facilities across the state of Nebraska.