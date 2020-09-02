Norfolk cattle feedlot owner sentenced for bank fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A cattle feedlot owner is facing prison time and will be ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution to Security National Bank after being charged with bank fraud.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Max Kant, 48, was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison and will serve a three year supervised release after his release from his initial prison term.

Kant owned and operated MK Feedlots in Battle Creek, Nebraska, which housed and fed cattle before they would be sold for slaughter. Kant was a customer of Security National Bank and had an operating line of credit, a real estate loan, and a purchase inventory line of credits with Security National Bank.

On April 25, 2016, Kant submitted to Security National Bank a fraudulent Live Cattle Purchase Contract between MK Feedlots and what has been identified in the Indictment as Company A, wherein Company A purported to agree to purchase 4,000 head of cattle from MK Feedlots in June 2016.

On July 28, 2017, Kant again submitted to Security National Bank a fraudulent Live Cattle Purchase Contract between MK Feedlots and Company A, wherein Company A purported to agree to purchase 5,500 head of cattle from MK Feedlots. These contracts represented a sizable receivable for MK Feedlots which induced Security National Bank to extend Kant’s line of credit.

In September 2017, Kant admitted to Security National Bank that the July 28, 2017 contract was fraudulent and MK Feedlots closed. As a result of Kant’s actions, Security National Bank claimed that it experienced a loss of $2.1 million.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation for this case.

