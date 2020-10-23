Norfolk businesses encouraged to apply for Nebraska Coronavirus Relief Fund grants

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Businesses in Norfolk are being encouraged to apply for new coronavirus relief grants.
The state of Nebraska has designed direct-payment grant programs to support and stabilize small businesses during the pandemic.
“These new programs, specifically targeted to small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic and restrictions, are meant to help cushion the negative impacts.”Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. “It’s important that our local small businesses are fully informed about these opportunities so they can be utilized where needed.”
Moenning added that the Norfolk economic development team is available to help businesses in the process.
The City of Norfolk and Norfolk Area Economic Development Council are asking businesses to learn more about the assistance available by visiting the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) grants website.
Below is a list of business types and overall funds available to them through the grants.
- Restaurants and Bars – $20 million
- Cosmetic, Massage, and Body Art Services – $22 million
- Event Centers and Sports Arenas – $20 million
- Hotels and Convention Centers – $34 million
- Ethanol Producers – $15 million
- Zoos – $6.05 million
- Movie Theaters – $3.2 million
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts also announced a second round of grants for charitable organizations, child care centers, food banks, shelters, centers of worship, DHHS-licensed care organizations, livestock producers and other non-profits.
Grant applications opened Wednesday and will close November 13 at 7 p.m. The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Grants will be issued by December 30, 2020. To apply, click here.
