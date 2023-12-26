NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) – With dry conditions and burn bans it can be hard to put on a fireworks show for special occasions. Luckily, a company in Norfolk, Nebraska specializes in light-up drone shows that can still provide aerial entertainment.

“You just fantasize about what you can put up in the sky and we can probably do it,” said Don “Wiz” Wisnieski, CEO and President of Fantasy Drone Shows.

Wiz has been part of the fireworks business for more than 30 years. Wiz started Fantasy Drone Shows two years ago when firework customers started asking for lighted drone shows.

“It was like almost a no-brainer because it fit right into what we were already doing with fireworks,” said Wiz. “It just became busier for us than what we were doing with fireworks.”

Fantasy Drone Shows provides choreographed drone shows and drone photography and video services. Being one of the few drone show companies in the Midwest market has taken the Norfolk business to locations all over the country.

“We’ve been all the way from Miami on the Fourth of July. We’ve been in the L.A. Coliseum out in California. We’ve been to Vegas a number of times. A really cool show we did was for Crazy Horse Memorial up in South Dakota.”

Despite the numerous shows, there is one production that is an office-wide favorite: the Nebraska Cornhuskers outdoor volleyball match back in August.

“Favorite show overall, I would say, the volleyball day in Nebraska. I mean that day was just a blast,” said lead designer for Fantasy Drone Shows Scott Buss. “It was such a crazy atmosphere in there, and being able to design something with that many people are seeing at one time, it was a lot of fun.”

With drone shows becoming more popular and more eco-friendly, other areas of aerial entertainment see the remote-controlled aircraft as competition for beloved pyrotechnic shows.

“There seems to be this attitude in the fireworks community, ‘We don’t want drones because they’re going to take the place of fireworks.’ That’s not true. We put them together, it’s so much of a better show then,” said Buss.

Whether it’s drones or fireworks, the people at Fantasy Drone Shows know that success is being able to put a smile on people’s faces.

“When you’re doing some type of entertainment, aerial entertainment with fireworks and or drones, the thrill of making somebody happy and feel good it’s just fun to be a part of,” said Wiz.

Fantasy Drone Shows has worked with the NCAA and the United Soccer League. Wiz hopes to one day put on a drone light show for the Super Bowl.