Norfolk & Benjamin Avenue trail undercrossings to remain closed during reconstruction

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The trail undercrossings at Benjamin and Norfolk Avenue will remain closed as contractors being repair work on the Norfolk Levee.

Work has begun on the levee repair project in an effort to return the Norfolk Levee to its conditions prior to the 2019 floods.

Part of the project is to reconstruct the trail undercrossings that were washed out with the flood.

The undercrossings are currently not safe for pedestrian traffic and citizens should not attempt to use the undercrossing trails until construction is completed.

Reconstruction of the damaged undercrossing trails is expected to be complete by October 2020.

If anyone has questions regarding the project, contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020 or by emailing jcahill@norfolkne.gov.

