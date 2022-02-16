NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — The Nebraska Concrete Paving Association (NCPA) presented the City of Norfolk with an award for a successful street project.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, the award recognized ‘exceptional concrete quality and workmanship’ for improvements along Braasch Avenue, between 1st and 5th streets.

The award falls under the Urban Streets category and is part of the NCPA Excellence in Concrete Pavement Awards.

The release indicated that in 2018, the City of Norfolk partnered with JEO Consulting Group to provide engineering services to assist in the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue which is located between 1st and 5th Street, and an additional half-block north on 4th Street.

The project involved replacing the corridor’s water and sanitary sewer lines, as well. The area’s storm sewer system was also replaced to curb flooding, and above ground, landscaping was added through terraces, large planters, and multiple new shade trees.

“Our goal was to successfully address the corridor’s deteriorating infrastructure and drainage issues while also creating a welcoming environment to support economic growth,” said Transportation Senior Project Manager at JEO Nathan Boone.

The project progressed to construction in 2020 after the design was completed, according to the release. There were construction delays due to COVID-19, but the project was completed one week ahead of schedule.

Braasch Avenue is 27-feet-wide with turning lanes, parallel parking spaces, and 11-foot sidewalks with dedicated lanes for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Braasch Avenue reconstruction was a complicated project in several ways,” said Mayor Josh Moenning, “JEO played an integral role in the corridor’s transformation from unsafe, ugly, and unwalkable to safe, orderly, green, and pedestrian-friendly.”

The release indicated that Elkhorn Paving was the concrete paving contractor, Gerhold Concrete was the concrete supplier, and Penro Construction was the general contractor.