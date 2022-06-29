NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Dry and hot conditions throughout Siouxland have fire officials warning residents about the dangers of fireworks.

Fire and city officials spend the time surrounding the Fourth of July reminding the community to be safe when it comes to fireworks, however, Siouxlanders may need to be extra careful this year.

Due to the weather, the City of Norfolk is asking residents to avoid using fireworks on Wednesday and Thursday. Open burning permits will also not be issued.

The city claimed the Fire Division has already been responding to firework-related fires, and the high winds and low humidity create dangerous conditions.