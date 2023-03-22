NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that the Norfolk area is seeing an increase in scam calls.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, several Norfolk residents received calls from a person that claimed to be a captain or lieutenant from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller allegedly told people that there was a warrant or outstanding fine that needed to be paid and requested that cash be taken to a specific place. Victims were told to stay on the phone the entire time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that they would never make this sort of call and that they do not conduct business over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office laid out some red flags that came with this call.

No caller ID information was displayed on the recipient’s phone.

The recipient of the call was directed to get cash and then somewhere other than a law enforcement office or station.

The recipient was directed to stay on the phone until the cash was turned over.

The caller volunteered some random personal information about the recipient, information that is readily available on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office said that if you receive a call asking for money over the phone you should hang up and contact your local law enforcement to verify the validity.