NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The 35th annual Christmas Tree Recycling in Norfolk is starting next week.

Area residents and businesses are asked to bring any live Christmas trees to the northwest corner of the parking lot at Norfolk Fire Division.

Trees should be free of all ornaments, tree stands, and nails. Trees that have been flocked will not be accepted at the site.

Tree recycling starts on Dec 26, through Jan. 13, 2024. Recycled trees are scheduled to be chipped into mulch for use in city parks and roadways the following week.

The Norfolk Christmas Tree Recycling is sponsored by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Nebraska Public Power District, and the City of Norfolk Fire Division.