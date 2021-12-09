NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk approved adjustments to the city’s ward maps, highlighting population growth in the last year.

Norfolk’s estimated population is now 26,059, up from 24,210 people in early 2020.

The gains came from both growth and annexation, new growth accounting for slightly more than half of the total increase. The growth over the past year is higher than that of the previous 20 years combined.

Every ten years following the release of the census, the governing bodies elected by wards or districts have the responsibility to rebalance the population across those wards or districts.

“These numbers reflect recent trends we’ve seen in increased housing permits, sales tax receipts, and new

demand for services,” Mayor Josh Moenning said. “We’ve been open to new ideas, new ways of doing things,

and focused on how to make Norfolk a welcoming, attractive city with an enhanced quality of life. The

numbers support ‘proof of concept’ and will compel us further in our efforts to promote and manage

responsible community growth.”

There was movement in all ward boundaries. Lines moved between 7th Street and 9th Street from Madison

Avenue to Prospect Avenue and the area east of 1st Street & Braasch, between Klug Avenue and Norfolk

Avenue was needed to balance population numbers.

The updated maps need to be submitted to the Madison County Clerk by December 30. The adjusted interactive map will be available on the City website in the coming weeks.