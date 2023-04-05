NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk is looking for board members with a sense of direction and community as a new committee develops.

The Norfolk City Council has approved the creation of the Parks and Recreation Board and are now seeking applicants for its nine positions. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell said the board will “be a voice for the community” and provide recommendations to the department.

“We are seeking direction as staff to prioritize our projects and needs throughout the whole community,” Powell added. “The Parks and Recreation Board will meet once a month to advise the City Council on such matters. While the board will determine the overall meeting times, we expect meetings will take place in the evening. Interviews will be conducted in the coming weeks for potential board members.”

According to the Norfolk City Council, no more than three board members from private sports associations shall serve on the board at any given time, and each ward should be represented.

“We welcome anyone who wants to see Norfolk’s parks continue to grow and flourish to apply to the Parks board,” City Mayor Josh Moenning said. “Constructive citizen involvement makes the entire community stronger. We are very excited about the future of Parks in Norfolk – and how new ideas and new energy involving recreation will make our city a better place to live.”

Those interested in the Parks and Recreation Board, or any of the City boards, can apply online, or pick up a physical application at the Norfolk City Offices located on 309 N. 5th Street.