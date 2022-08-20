SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A new program to see how the Norfolk local government works will begin in September.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, residents will be able to see the city’s snow plows, the city jail, and hear from Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. The free program will be held every Tuesday evening starting on September 20, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Norfolk 101 is a great way for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at city management and operations,” said Mayor Moenning, “We encourage anyone interested in our city’s growth and progress to participate.”

The release stated that attendees will be able to meet city managers who will speak about the divisions they work for and tours that are offered at various city locations. Participants must be 18 or older, and forms and schedules can be found here. Finished applications can be emailed to nstevenson@norfolk.gov or mailed to Norfolk 101 at 309 N. 5th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701.