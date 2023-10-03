NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A 10-year-old from Norfolk was honored by the mayor and city council Monday night for her efforts to help those with cancer.

Ruby Thone was given the “People Power” award by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning as well as Norfolk City Council, according to a release from the City.

The release said that she created Ruby’s Rainbow of Hope, a service where she creates care bags that include things such as blankets, activity books, and essential items and gifts them to people battling with cancer.

“Ruby’s actions were thoughtful, caring, and compassionate. They reflect the essence of what it means to be a good neighbor, and we were proud to honor her and recognize her,” said Mayor Moenning.

The release said that Ruby was moved to help those with cancer because of her mother’s cancer diagnosis seven years ago.

The City gives People Power awards to residents “who of their own accord, motivated by goodwill and loving and caring for their neighbors as themselves, commit acts of extraordinary thoughtfulness, generosity, and compassion, demonstrating the power of people helping people and neighbor helping neighbor throughout our community.”

If you know someone who you think deserves a People Power award you can nominate them by calling 402-844-2034 or emailing Nick Stevenson at nstevenson@norfolkne.gov.