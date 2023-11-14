One of the biggest fundraising days in Siouxland has “officially” paid off for Siouxland organizations.

On Oct. 3, in just 24 hours, almost 100 local non-profits raised a total of more than $200,000. It’s a record breaking amount for the annual Siouxland Big Give. On Tuesday, some of the organizations that raised the most money received a certificate recognizing their efforts from the Siouxland Community Foundation.

Jennifer Jackson, executive director at Heartland Counseling Services, told KCAU that the funds stay in Siouxland – and that they really make a difference.

“This will all help pay for co-pays and deductibles for kids so they don’t have to pay for anything out of pocket,” she said. “I think it’s amazing… it’s a great opportunity for people to raise money, and all the money stays in Siouxland.”

This was the sixth year of the Siouxland Big Give. In total, the event has raised more than $930,000, all for local non-profit organizations.